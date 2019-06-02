2 charged following stabbing incident at Groton Walmart

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) - Two people have been arrested following an altercation in Groton on Saturday evening.

According to officials, around 6:25 p.m., units responded to the Walmart at 150 Gold Star Highway for a report of an assault in the parking lot.

At the scene, police said they learned that an argument took place between Hatun Biyikli and Jeanette Braddock.

Officers said the incident turned physical when Biyikli pulled out a small knife.

Two people then tried to break up the altercation. They both suffered lacerations and were treated at local hospital.

Biyikli and Braddock also received injuries that were not deemed to be serious.

Both were arrested.

