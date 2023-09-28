GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — Two people are facing charges in connection to a Groton’s girl death in April, New London police announced on Thursday.

D’Nazia “Nay” Uzzle, of Groton, was found unresponsive in April in a New London home in the area of Jefferson Avenue and Buchanan Road. Uzzle was a senior at New London High School’s Multi-Magnet Campus. Police said that the medical examiner’s office said her cause of death is “sudden death during physical altercation with neck compression and blunt injuries.”

Two others at the home, a 40-year-old woman and a 19-year-old man, were taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening stab wounds, according to police. The two, Erica Cherry and N’Shon Cherry, were arrested on Thursday. Police have not said the two are related to each other.

They have both been charged with first-degree accessory to commit manslaughter, first-degree accessory to commit strangulation, first-degree reckless endangerment, third-degree assault and cruelty to persons.

They are being held on $200,000 cash/surety bonds.

Police have not provided further information.