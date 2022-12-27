BRISTOL, Conn. (WTNH) — A man and a woman from New Britain are facing a slew of charges, including manslaughter, in connection to the death of a 4-year-old girl, according to Bristol police.

Ashley Hernandez-DeJesus, 28, and 31-year-old Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus, have been charged with first-degree manslaughter, first-degree unlawful restraint, intentional cruelty to persons, risk of injury to a minor and conspiracy to commit risk of injury to a minor. Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus is facing an additional charge of making a false statement to police.

Police said the two were charged after a Bristol police investigation into the June death of a 4-year-old girl, but have not elaborated further. Police said they are not disclosing the girl’s identity at this time.

Ashley and Rocky Hernandez-DeJesus are listed as living at the same address in New Britain. Police have not clarified their relationship to each other.

They were arrested Tuesday. The two have been released on $250,000 cash/surety bonds and are scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.