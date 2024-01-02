LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) – Two people were injured after a crash involving a motorcycle Monday night in Ledyard, according to police.

Officers responded to a two-vehicle crash around 3:26 p.m. at the intersection of Route 12 and Berry Drive. Police said the crash involved a 2015 Ford Explorer and a 2021 Harley Davidson motorcycle.

A preliminary investigation showed that the motorcycle was attempting to pass the Explorer as it was turning onto Berry Drive. Witnesses told police that the driver of the motorcycle was driving at a high rate of speed and illegally passing other cars when the crash occurred.

Both drivers were transported to local hospitals with the motorcycle driver sustaining possible serious injuries.

A portion of Route 12 was closed after the crash but has since reopened.