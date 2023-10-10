NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Two juveniles were struck by a vehicle while they were riding a bike Monday afternoon in Taftville, according to officials.

The Taftville Fire Company #2 responded to a report of a crash involving a vehicle and two pedestrians around 1:04 p.m. in the area of Hunters Avenue and East Pratt Avenue. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a pick-up truck had hit two juveniles who were on a bike.

Officials said both juveniles were transported to a local hospital. Norwich police tell News 8 that both juveniles have non life-threatening injuries.

The driver of the pick-up truck was not injured.

Norwich police are investigating the crash.

