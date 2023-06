GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) — Route 138 in Griswold was closed for several hours on Monday following a morning crash that seriously injured two people, according to authorities.

The crash happened at about 9:20 a.m. on Route 138, also known as Voluntown Road, at Oakville Road.

The two people who were injured were taken to a hospital. Route 138 was shut down until about 2:45 p.m.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.