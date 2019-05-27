2 women play prominent roles in farm to table industry in Connecticut

Amee Hussey is a chef at Oyster Club restaurant in Mystic. Each day, she creates a new menu based on the fresh produce, fish, and meats which are available.

“You get to experiment a little bit with dishes using unconventional ingredients that you wouldn’t think to put in a sauce,” Hussey said.

She also gets to share the food from local farmers with her customers.

Stone Acres Farm in Stonington was started by Jane Meiser’s family in 1765. A few years ago, local investors took over, but Meiser, whose husband, Dan, owns Oyster Club and two other farm to table restaurants in Mystic, is the director of operations.

“So it’s all about knowing where your food comes from,” Meiser said.

She and Hussey are prominent players in this farm to table movement, which recently celebrated the women who work in the industry.

So, what do women bring to the table?

“A lot of laughter, compassion,” Hussey said.

“I think women are amazing at multitasking, wearing lots of different hats,” Meiser added.

That’s what Meiser does on this farm, which flourishes by diversifying. It has a non-profit educational center, a community farm share program, a farm stand, and it hosts weddings and farm dinners with some well-known guests of honor.

“To be able to work with these people and share their food with the community is really something special,” Hussey said.

Not only does Hussey come to the farm and actually see and often taste what could be put on the menu, but they also have regular meetings between the farmers and the restaurant folks to coordinate what they need.

“I hope they’re not surprised by it. I hope they’re excited about it,” Meiser stated.

