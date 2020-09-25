2020 Mystic Irish Parade canceled

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mystic Irish Parade Foundation has decided to cancel its 17th Annual Mystic Irish Parade.

The parade was rescheduled from March 22 to Oct. 25.

The decision to postpone and then cancel was made out of an abundance of caution due to COVID-19, officials said.

“We are sorry to say we’re going to have to cancel the October parade, we had hoped for the best however the reality of the situation dictates the unfortunate cancelation. We will look forward to the parade on March 22,” said Neil Ryan, Vice President of the Mystic Irish Parade Foundation. “The parade board will be working hard to focus on our 2021 parade. Alexis Ann will still preside as Grand Marshal, and all businesses that signed up as sponsors will be automatically signed up for the 2021 parade.”

All 2020 applicants will receive an email in January 2021 to apply for the 2021 parade.

The annual parade has never been postponed or canceled before.