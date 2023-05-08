WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — A 22-year-old Colorado man is facing manslaughter charges in connection to a February crash in Waterford that killed two people.

The crash happened in the area of Cross Road and Foster Road when a Subaru driving north on Cross Road lost control and hit a stone wall, according to police.

Robert D. Sewell, of Broomfield, Colorado, has been charged with two counts of second-degree manslaughter with a motor vehicle and two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment. He has been charged with one count each of reckless driving, driving while under the influence of drugs or alcohol, operating without insurance, failure to drive in the proper lane and operating with a suspended license.

Sewell, the driver, was injured in the crash. Two passengers, 24-year-old Dylan Richey of Monument, Colorado, and 23-year-old Bramm Miller of Colorado Springs, Colorado, were pronounced dead at a hospital.

He has been released on a $100,000 surety bond and is scheduled to appear in court on May 18.