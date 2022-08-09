NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police are investigating a shooting that led to a 23-year-old man being placed in the hospital.

Just after 2 a.m. on Tuesday morning, officers were dispatched to the William Backus Hospital for reports of a gunshot victim. Officials said the 23-year-old sustained a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to his hand.

The victim would not provide officers with any specific details or a location of the incident, according to police. All that he would say was that the perpetrator fled the scene after the shooting.

Police stated that they did not receive any ‘shots fired’ alerts during the time that the incident would have occurred. They also noted that this incident does not appear to be random, and there is no threat to the public at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Norwich police at (860) 886-5561 (extension #3199), or by calling the anonymous tip line at (860) 886-5561 (extension #4). All information will remain confidential.