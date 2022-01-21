$25K reward offered for information leading to arrest, conviction in 2018 Colchester homicide

COLCHESTER, Conn. (WTNH) — A $25,000 reward is being offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for the murder of James Stone Jr.

In May of 2018, Stone Jr. was found dead in his trailer on the Golden Hill Paugussett Reservation located at 95 Stanavage Road in Colchester, according to state police. State police say he was murdered.

The governor’s office is offering the reward in conjunction with the New London Judicial District State’s Attorney’s Office.

“The Stone family remains heartbroken over their son’s murder which has tremendously impacted the family along with the Colchester community,” state police said Friday.

State police said they are intensifying this investigation and pursuing all leads. The public is encouraged to call or email detectives with any information regarding this case.

Emails can be sent to David.Bennett@ct.gov. All information will be kept confidential.