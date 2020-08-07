27-year-old man killed during tractor-trailer in Lebanon

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man was killed during a tractor-trailer crash Friday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., Connecticut State Police said Xire Wilson was driving a tractor-trailer westbound on Route 2 in Lebanon when he veered left off the road and hit a DOT metal beam guardrail.

Then, the vehicle went over the left edge of the overpass for Camp Moween Road before coming to a stop in the southbound lane.

Wilson was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is under investigation. Those with information should call (860) 465-5400.