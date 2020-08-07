27-year-old man killed during tractor-trailer in Lebanon

New London
Posted: / Updated:

LEBANON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 27-year-old man was killed during a tractor-trailer crash Friday afternoon.

Just before 1 p.m., Connecticut State Police said Xire Wilson was driving a tractor-trailer westbound on Route 2 in Lebanon when he veered left off the road and hit a DOT metal beam guardrail.

Then, the vehicle went over the left edge of the overpass for Camp Moween Road before coming to a stop in the southbound lane.

Wilson was pronounced dead on scene.

The crash is under investigation. Those with information should call (860) 465-5400.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

New London Police believe two men shot in large group outing were intended targets of violence

News /

Drive-thru Relay for Life held at Dodd Stadium

News /

Tourism group pushing to bring guests back to eastern CT

News /

Shark caught off Fishers Island weighs in at 355 lbs. on Waterford dock

News /

Foxwoods announces first employee to test positive for COVID-19

News /

Groton deals with high costs of plan to reopen schools safely

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss