A Brooklyn woman was allegedly raped by a massage therapist in her home earlier this year, according to a new lawsuit.

STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A Stonington man faces at least five years in prison after pleading guilty to trying to solicit child pornography from who he thought was a teenage girl.

Matthew X. Smith, 28, was accused of using the Kik messaging app to talk to an undercover FBI officer who pretended to be a 14-year-old girl, according to U.S. States Attorney Vanessa Roberts Avery. He sent explicit messages and pictures in August 2021, and then discussed meeting with the girl to engage in sexual activity.

Smith used a different account to have other conversations with the same officer in 2020, according to Avery.

He was arrested by New London police on Aug. 18, 2021, when he showed up to meet with the girl. He was charged federally in February of last year.

When sentenced in April, he faces between five and 20 years in prison. He has been released on a $100,000 bond.