2nd District U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney volunteers at Norwich food distribution site

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A number of cars lined up Monday morning at the new Connecticut Food Bank and Foodshare distribution site in Norwich as well as notable volunteers.

Among those volunteering at the site were 2nd District U.S. Congressman Joe Courtney. Courtney says recent efforts by lawmakers in Washington are helping ease the burden of food insecurity.

The Norwich food distribution site is open on Monday’s only.

The site in East Hartford at Rentschler Field is open Tuesday from 9:30 am to 1 pm.

There’s a site in Norwalk on Wednesdays at Calf Pasture Beach from 9 am to noon. A site in New London opens Friday afternoon at Saint Mary Star of Sea Church from 2:30 pm to 4 pm.