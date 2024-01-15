GRISWOLD, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people have been arrested following an investigation into prostitution allegations at a Griswold massage parlor, according to state police.

The Connecticut Police Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force (SOCITF) began investigating the Jewett City Massage Therapy business on School Street earlier this month.

The Jewett City Resident State Trooper’s Office had received multiple complaints from the public of prostitution allegedly occurring inside the facility.

Investigators determined that sexual acts were being offered in exchange for money and a search warrant was granted for the business, authorities said.

The Connecticut Police Statewide Organized Crime Investigative Task Force and state troopers served the arrest warrant on Monday.

Police said that probable cause was developed that sexual activity had happened inside the business immediately just before the warrant was served.

According to police, one of the establishment’s employees attempted to flee from the back of the building when authorities arrived.

Evidence and observations led to three arrests.

Mugshot of Yue Zhang. (CREDIT: Connecticut State Police) Mugshot of Jordan Zeppieri. (CREDIT: Connecticut State Police) Mugshot of Sheng Yuanfang. (CREDIT: Connecticut State Police)

Jordan Seppieri, 26, of Griswold was charged with soliciting sexual acts.

Yue Zhang, 44, of Flushing, New York, was charged with prostitution of a person aged 16 and over.

Yuanfang Sheng, 51, was charged with interfering with an officer and prostitution.

The three suspects were each released on a $1,000 non-surety bond and are scheduled to appear on Feb. 1 in Norwich Superior Court.