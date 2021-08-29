3 men arrested in connection to teen’s death in February

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men have been arrested in connection to a teen’s death back in February.

On February 17 just before 6:30 p.m. on a Wednesday evening, New London Emergency Services personnel were called to the area of Grand Street and Elm Street after reports of a shooting and injured person lying in the road.

Upon arrival, the victim was found and declared deceased. The victim’s father, James Ford, identified the teen as 17-year-old Ronde Ford.

RELATED: Father identifies New London high school student killed in shooting; police say shooting appears to be targeted

New London Police Department’s Investigation Services Division in coordination and collaboration with the New London County States Attorney’s Office, arrested three men by warrant on Sunday with the following charges:

  • Franc Gjergjaj
  • Mack Mann 4th
  • Justice Rodriguez

Franc Gjergjaj, 20 of East Lyme, was charged with Carrying Pistol without Permit, Weapons in Vehicle, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Interfering with an Officer. Gjerjaj posted a $35,000 bond.

Mack Mann 4th, 20 od New London, was charged with Criminal Attempt of Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st, Accessory to Assault 1st, Tampering with Evidence, Violation of Protective Order, and Carrying Pistol without Permit. Mann has a $160,000 bond.

Justice Rodriguez, 24 of New London, was charged with Criminal Attempt of Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st, and Accessory to Assault 1st. Rodriguez has a $150,000 bond. 

Anyone who has information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s detective bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

USS Vermont ceremony

News /

Nyberg: Fishers Island Lemonade part of craft cocktails in a can craze

News /

Eversource launches post-storm program to identify, remove hazardous trees and limbs

News /

Female beluga whale at Mystic Aquarium ill, failing

News /

A behind-the-scenes look at what it takes to fill the boots of CT National Guard members

News /

Farmers across CT plagued with severe weather troubles, Henri negatively impacting crops

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss