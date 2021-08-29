3 men arrested in connection to teen’s death in February

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — Three men have been arrested in connection to a teen’s death back in February.

On February 17 just before 6:30 p.m. on a Wednesday evening, New London Emergency Services personnel were called to the area of Grand Street and Elm Street after reports of a shooting and injured person lying in the road.

Upon arrival, the victim was found and declared deceased. The victim’s father, James Ford, identified the teen as 17-year-old Ronde Ford.

New London Police Department’s Investigation Services Division in coordination and collaboration with the New London County States Attorney’s Office, arrested three men by warrant on Sunday with the following charges:

Franc Gjergjaj

Mack Mann 4th

Justice Rodriguez

Franc Gjergjaj, 20 of East Lyme, was charged with Carrying Pistol without Permit, Weapons in Vehicle, Tampering with Physical Evidence, and Interfering with an Officer. Gjerjaj posted a $35,000 bond.

Mack Mann 4th, 20 od New London, was charged with Criminal Attempt of Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st, Accessory to Assault 1st, Tampering with Evidence, Violation of Protective Order, and Carrying Pistol without Permit. Mann has a $160,000 bond.

Justice Rodriguez, 24 of New London, was charged with Criminal Attempt of Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Robbery 1st, Conspiracy to Commit Assault 1st, and Accessory to Assault 1st. Rodriguez has a $150,000 bond.

Anyone who has information concerning this investigation is encouraged to contact the New London Police Department’s detective bureau at 860-447-1481 or anonymous information may be submitted via the New London Tips 411 system by texting NLPDTip plus the information to Tip411 (847411).