MONTVILLE, Conn. (WTNH) – Three people were sent to the hospital after a house fire Thursday morning in Montville, according to the fire department.

The fire occurred around 2 a.m. on Park Avenue. Officials said the fire started in the basement of the home near a wood stove and that the fire was ignited by poorly discarded wood stove ashes.

Five people were in the home at the time of the fire and three were transported to a local hospital to be evaluated for smoke inhalation.

Fire officials said the house is inhabitable due to the smoke damage from the fire.