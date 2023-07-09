NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) –A 32-year-old man is expected to survive being shot early Sunday morning in New London.

New London officers initially responded at about 3:30 a.m. to the area of Golden Street and Union Street after hearing that a person had been shot, according to police. When they arrived, a pickup truck drove off, leading officers on a chase that went through New London and ended in Waterford when the vehicle had a mechanical failure.

One man in the truck, who was later found with a gun, ran off and was arrested, according to police. The other was taken into custody at the scene.

Neither have been charged in connection to a shooting. News 8 has reached out to learn more.

The victim was driven away from the scene before police arrived. He is in stable condition at a hospital, according to police.

Officials said the shooting wasn’t random.