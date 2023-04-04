STONINGTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A man was killed Tuesday morning in Stonington when his vehicle was rear ended on Interstate 95, according to Connecticut State Police.

Kevin Dale Hesch, 39, of Pawcatuck, was driving south when traffic backed up because of construction in the area, according to state police. One vehicle hit Hesch’s vehicle, which then sent his vehicle into the wire rope guardrail and down an embankment into the center median.

The vehicle that hit Hesch’s then hit a third vehicle, which also crashed into the guard rail and went down an embankment, according to state police. The driver was minorly injured.

Hesch was the only person in his vehicle.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact state police at (860) 848-6500.