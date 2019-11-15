1  of  2
Breaking News
Roger Stone guilty of witness tampering, lying to Congress Water main break causes traffic, closes town buildings in South Windsor
Live Now
Day 2 of testimony in Trump impeachment hearings with testimony

 

LIVE NOW /
Watch Connecticut Style

4 juveniles charged after planning to bring knives to school

New London

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
groton_map_1523647164500.jpg

GROTON, Conn. (AP) — Four Connecticut high school students are facing breach of peace charges after allegedly planning to bring knives to school.

Police say the male students from Fitch High School in Groton planned to bring the knives to school on Friday. Authorities received complaints from students and parents around 10:30 p.m. Thursday and immediately investigated.

The students allegedly threatened violence against one another on social media, though the threats were not directed against the school or the general student population.

One allegedly posted a photo of a knife and said he would use it if attacked by the others.

All were given juvenile court referrals and released.

An added level of security was assigned to the school Friday and additional patrols are planned for next week.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Troopers, Eversource crews search Montville homes due to low pressure issue

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Troopers, Eversource crews search Montville homes due to low pressure issue"

Mystic veteran loses $4,200 at Angie's Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Mystic veteran loses $4,200 at Angie's Pizza & Pier 27 Lounge"

Town of Sprague unveils first statue honoring female military members in the state

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Town of Sprague unveils first statue honoring female military members in the state"

Electric Boat fined $10K after worker falls 20 feet into sub

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Electric Boat fined $10K after worker falls 20 feet into sub"

One person found with gunshot wound in New Haven

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One person found with gunshot wound in New Haven"

Overdose Action Team in New London

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Overdose Action Team in New London"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss