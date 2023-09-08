NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Five people have been displaced after a fire Thursday night in Norwich, according to the Norwich Fire Department.

Crews responded to the fire around 11:15 p.m. in the area of 138 Sandy Lane. When firefighters arrived on the scene, they confirmed there was a working fire on the first floor of the home.

The fire was contained to the first floor and was placed under control at 11:37 p.m. No injuries to any occupants or firefighters were reported.

The Norwich Fire Marshal’s office is investigating the cause of the fire and the Red Cross is assisting the five occupants who were displaced.