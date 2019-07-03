1  of  2
Breaking News
STRATFORD PD: Two car collision sends 12 people to hospital Attention DIRECTV Viewers – Contact DIRECTV today at 800-288-2020 and tell DIRECTV to “Bring back my WTNH News 8!”

68-year-old man dies after motorcycle crash

New London

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
ledyard_police-cruiser_1523647065953.jpg

LEDYARD, Conn. (AP) — Connecticut police say a 68-year-old man has been killed in a motorcycle crash.

The New London Day reports that police on Tuesday said Antonio Barboza died in Monday’s crash on Avery Hill Road in Ledyard.

Police say when they arrived on the scene the Norwich resident was responsive, but his injuries were serious.

He was transported by ambulance to The William W. Backus Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

No other vehicles were involved and Barboza was wearing a helmet.

The crash remains under investigation.

___

Information from: The Day, http://www.theday.com

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss