7-Eleven caught selling fake coronavirus testing kits, New London police say

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police seized fake coronavirus testing kits from the 7-Eleven on Broad Street.

The Chief of Police told News 8 they checked out the store and an anonymous tip that the kits were selling for $40.

The store’s owner claims he was fooled and thought they were real and even tried one himself.

“After we discovered that there’s nothing legal on the market to sell, I had some of my undercover officers go in and try and make a buy, and they located the box with them sitting right on the countertop in the store,” Chief Peter Reichard said.

Reichard said the owner could face criminal charges.