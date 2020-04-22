 

LIVE NOW /
Watch News 8 at 10pm

7-Eleven caught selling fake coronavirus testing kits, New London police say

New London
Posted: / Updated:

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police seized fake coronavirus testing kits from the 7-Eleven on Broad Street.

The Chief of Police told News 8 they checked out the store and an anonymous tip that the kits were selling for $40.

The store’s owner claims he was fooled and thought they were real and even tried one himself.

“After we discovered that there’s nothing legal on the market to sell, I had some of my undercover officers go in and try and make a buy, and they located the box with them sitting right on the countertop in the store,” Chief Peter Reichard said.

Reichard said the owner could face criminal charges.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

7-Eleven caught selling fake coronavirus testing kits, New London police say

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "7-Eleven caught selling fake coronavirus testing kits, New London police say"

Niantic sign shop selling hearts to support first responders, donating 20% of sales to help those in need

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Niantic sign shop selling hearts to support first responders, donating 20% of sales to help those in need"

Owners of New London food truck struggle to stay in business while waiting for stimulus money

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Owners of New London food truck struggle to stay in business while waiting for stimulus money"

Groton woman giving away homemade masks for local residents

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Groton woman giving away homemade masks for local residents"

CT marinas reopen to boaters with precautions, social distancing orders amid coronavirus pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "CT marinas reopen to boaters with precautions, social distancing orders amid coronavirus pandemic"

One Good Thing: first-responders, community surprise L+M doctor with parade as salute to his dedication during pandemic

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "One Good Thing: first-responders, community surprise L+M doctor with parade as salute to his dedication during pandemic"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss