MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — A 73-year-old woman who was last seen raking leaves was later found at the base of a 30-foot cliff in Mystic, according to Stonington police.

The woman, who was a caretaker at a house on Quarry Path, was reported missing at about 1 p.m. Sunday. Officers found her soon after arriving at the house. The home sits on the coastline, according to officers.

She was taken via helicopter to a hospital in Rhode Island to be treated for life-threatening injuries.