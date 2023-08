EAST LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A 78-year-old man found unresponsive in the water on Sunday afternoon at Rocky Neck State Park has died, according to authorities.

The man was found at about 1 p.m. Lifeguards performed CPR on him at the scene. He was then taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The man’s identity has not yet been publicly released. Authorities have not announced a cause of death.