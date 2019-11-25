8 maternity ward staffers at L&M Hospital pregnant at same time

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– This is one of the labor and delivery rooms at Lawrence & Memorial Hospital and apparently there was a lot of baby fever going around recently.

Eight of the staff members right in this department are either pregnant or just had a baby.

And that is a record number. Of the 8 staff members, six are registered nurses, one is a midwife and one is an OB tech.

There could be a challenge when they all go out on maternity leave. But they say they should be just fine. They’re staggered just enough.

The seven staff that are pregnant, one already had a baby, are due between January and May.

“It’s helpful to have someone else going through what you’re going through. We’re definitely in the right place if you have questions you can ask another nurse, you can ask a doctor, you can ask a mom,” said Anna Pepper, RN, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

“It’s also nice to be here cause if I want my blood pressure checked or something I just kind of walk over and the girls will do it for me which is nice,” said Kristen Fulton, RN, Lawrence & Memorial Hospital.

Seven of the eight staff members, even some who live in Rhode Island, plan to have their babies right here at Lawrence & Memorial.

