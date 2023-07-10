OLD LYME, Conn. (WTNH) — A tradition that’s almost a century old is returning to Old Lyme next weekend.

The Ladies Benevolent Society holds the White Elephant Sale each July outside the First Congregational Church of Old Lyme.

The fundraiser raises money for 25 nonprofit organizations across the world. The Ladies Benevolent Society collects everything from antiques, clothing, refrigerators and kayaks for the event.

Many donations come from the local community.

The sale is happening from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday and 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday.

