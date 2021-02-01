CT baby was born in the front seat of parents’ car during first major snowstorm of 2021

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — In the midst of Connecticut’s first snowstorm of 2021 Monday, a baby was born in the front seat of her parent’s car.

Officials say Kaitlyn and David Vacchina of Lebanon unexpectedly delivered their baby girl in the front seat of their car at Backus Hospital Emergency Department.

David ran into the building shouting his wife was having a baby. When he and staff members returned to the car, the baby had already been delivered in the front seat of the vehicle.

Kaitlyn and David named the healthy newborn girl Molly Joyce. Molly weighed eight pounds and three ounces. She will soon be going home to an older sister, 2-year-old Adalyn.

Theresa Adams, MD, of Backus Hospital Emergency Department provided insight on the experience:

I heard a commotion near the nurses’ desk in the front of the ED. I heard someone say “Get the baby…” so I began running, following the staff headed out to the parking area. Then someone shouted, “The baby’s out. The baby’s out.” I realized that it was someone delivering a baby in the snowstorm. The car was pulled up in front of the sidewalk outside the ED entrance. The father had helped mom deliver the baby just before I arrived. The baby was on mom’s belly with some blankets covering her. I stimulated the baby and she cried. She looked pink and was breathing well. Then I told mom that I was going to cut the cord because it was so cold and we needed to get them both inside quickly and safely. As a nurse held open the delivery tray equipment for me, I clamped and cut the cord. Then I grabbed the baby and carried her inside so everyone else could help mom get out of the car. (The photographer snapped my photo as I turned around to run inside.) Mom was reunited with baby as soon as she got into the ED. The baby was doing well, and did not seem to have suffered any effects from the cold/snow. Then the OB team took them both upstairs to the labor and delivery floor to assess them, deliver the placenta, and weigh the baby, etc. I have delivered multiple babies (20+) during residency, but none since I became an attending 7 years ago. We are lucky to have the OB department at Backus that is fully staffed at all times, so the opportunity really doesn’t present itself very often. It was a wonderful surprise to all the staff, especially in the midst of what has been a very tough year for all of us!