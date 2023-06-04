NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — A driver was killed after a chaotic crash into a building in Norwich early Sunday morning, according to the Norwich Fire Department.

NFD responded to a call of a car on fire after hitting a pole and driving into a building at 1:54 a.m. Sunday morning. Norwich police were first on the scene and reported that a vehicle had struck a garage and that an individual was trapped inside the car.

The vehicle was on its side when fire crews arrived at 2:00 a.m. and needed to be stabilized before the person inside could be removed.After removing parts of the vehicle’s roof, NPD was able to access the trapped individual and report that they had no pulse.

The individual was completely freed at 2:18 a.m. and was transported to Backus Hospital where they succumbed to their injuries.

Norwich police are actively investigating the cause of the accident.