FRANKLIN, Conn. (WTNH) — A truck driver from Norwich has died after a transformer fell on top of his vehicle in Franklin on Friday, according to state police.

Gary D. Pizzo, 61, was driving a Kenworth Construction T880 truck hauling a roll-off dumpster around 6:15 a.m. on Champion Road in Franklin when state police said he hit low-hanging communication cables running from utility pole to utility pole across the road.

After hitting the wires, Pizzo continued driving, which state police said caused the two utility poles to brake and a transformer on one of the utility poles to fall on top of the cab of his truck.

State police said Pizzo died from his injuries.

The crash remains under investigation.