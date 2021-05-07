Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough in Noank holds 75th opening day, with several job openings needing to be filled

MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH)– In Noank, we are at Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough on this opening today. This is actually the 75th opening day. As you can see from this t-shirt ‘World famous since 1947.’

Opening day at Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough brings excitement.

“Drove up here from Philadelphia for opening day,” said Craig Henzel of Philadelphia.

There’s also some long standing traditions.

“They gave us a couple of t-shirts which I thought was nice,” said Sterling MacPherson of Union.

That’s because MacPherson and his wife were the first customers of this 75th season and while many things have stayed the same, some things are a bit more challenging this year.

“We’re definitely struggling to find new employees to bring in and we are definitely hiring,” said Chelsea Leonard whose family has owned Abbotts for three generations.

That’s a problem facing many restaurants and retailers.

“If you know anybody, Tina, let me know,” Leonard said half jokingly.

“We love when new teenagers come. We train you. We help you. It’s a lot of fun,” said longtime employee Victoria Fleury.

She was one of those teenagers once herself.

“This is my 15th season,” said Fleury. “This was my first job when I was sixteen.”

She highly recommends this summer job.

“For me it just feels kind of like a family,” said Fleury.

“They are looking to hire quite a few people here at Abbotts because not only do they have this restaurant, they also have Costello’s next door which opens May 21st and they have a new restaurant opening in downtown Mystic June 10th. Between all three locations they need to hire about a hundred people this season.

Abbott’s Outpost will offer something new for the restaurant regulars.

“It’s best of Abbott’s, best of Costello’s, full bar,” said Leonard.