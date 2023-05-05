NOANK, Conn. (WTNH) — Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough has opened for the season! The restaurant’s opening is considered one of the sure signs that summer is almost here.

Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough opens on the first Friday in May each year.

Many come to the shoreline favorite in Noank for the hot lobster rolls and full lobster dinners but they also come on this day to win the title of first customer of the season. It’s a race many join year after year.

“One of our finalists they had already gotten first place so they decided just to sleep in a just little bit. They were going to be okay with placing a little later so they’re definitely one of the many return customers,” said Chelsea Leonard, the owner of Abbott’s Lobster in the Rough.

Chelsea Leonard is the third generation in her family to run Abbott’s and she is looking forward to seeing more returning and new customers this weekend when the weather may be a bit warmer.