LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — The Ledyard Board of Education wrapped up a meeting at the town’s high school Wednesday night, in which they allowed public comment on the accusations of racial slurs yelled by Colchester fans at a recent basketball game.

On Feb. 5, there was a girl’s basketball game between Colchester’s Bacon Academy and Ledyard High. A Ledyard parent and student reported a Colchester adult called the Ledyard girls the N-word.

Board members opened the meeting with a strong statement against racism.

“Racist remarks, statements of hate, disrespect and belligerent behavior will not be tolerated,” said Ledyard Board of Education Chairman Anthony Favry.

Parents speaking virtually at the meeting sent love and support to the girl’s basketball team.

“To let our children know that we believe them and we will stand by them,” one person said. “And they deserve every ounce of fight that we have for them.”

Colchester Superintendent Jeffrey Burt issued a statement Tuesday, saying in part, “we acknowledge that the incident that occurred at Ledyard High School after the girls’ basketball game on February 5, 2022 has caused a great deal of harm to the students, families and members of both communities.”

Colchester First Selectman Andreas Bisbikos had a different kind of statement, wanting proof of the allegations:

“I also expect the Ledyard superintendent to provide evidence of the alleged racial claims that he has no problem speaking to the media about. If he cannot produce that evidence, he should resign effective immediately.”

Ledyard Superintendent Jason Hartling spoke out in response to the first selectman’s comments, saying:

“The first selectman made that comment and unfortunately it’s completely false. It happened. We are not disputing that any way, shape or form. An adult spectator from Bacon referred to our girls as a bunch of N’s and we have corroborating evidence of that and we will pursue that.”

What happened at the game is under investigation by the Ledyard Police Department.

The superintendents in both towns want to make it clear they are friends, they get along, and they said they are moving toward the same goal.

“Superintendent Burt and the principal, they are working really hard to build community in their schools and I deeply respect the work they are trying to do and the first selectman basically created a distraction that only makes that work even harder to do,” Hartling said.

The school board did amend one of the rules to read they can ban spectators from the gymnasium for hateful speech.