Active police presence spotted in Cutler Street, Morse Avenue in Groton
Active police presence spotted on Cutler Street, Morse Avenue in Groton

New London

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A heavy police presence has been spotted on Groton early Friday morning.

The Groton Police Department has confirmed officers can be seen in the Cutler Street and Morse Avenue area. Reason for the activity is unknown at this point.

The activity has led to closed streets in the neighborhood Commuters are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes, police say.

Dr. Nicholas Spera, the principal of the nearby Marine Science Magnet High School, issued a statement to families and staff saying a delay to classes may be in place:

Good Morning MSMHS Family,

Due to police activity in the surrounding neighborhood of the school, MSMHS has been advised to delay the start of school today, October 11, 2019. The two hour delay will be confirmed at 7:30 am in collaboration with the City of Groton Police Department.

