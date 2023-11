GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) – A missing dog was found by Groton Police after several hours of searching Saturday.

Groton PD thanked the public for their assistance in securing the dog. He was able to elude police for hours, even making his way across the Gold Star Bridge at one point.

The dog is now safe and police are asking for help in finding the dog’s owner. If you have any information that could find the owner of the dog pictured above please reach out to the Town of Groton Police at 860-441-6709.