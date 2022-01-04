All ICU beds occupied at Backus Hospital in Norwich; Lawrence + Memorial seeing rise in COVID cases

NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — As of Tuesday, Backus Hospital in Norwich has 34 COVID patients, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS). HHS data also shows that all 14 ICU beds there are occupied.

At Lawrence + Memorial Hospital in nearby New London, there are some available ICU beds, but the hospital is seeing a rise in COVID cases.

“We’re over 50 plus admits and last I looked, maybe four of those were vaccinated. The rest were all unvaccinated,” said Kevin Torres, a doctor of osteopathic medicine at Lawrence + Memorial.

These two hospitals are the biggest in eastern Connecticut but there are others that may have some ICU beds available, including Westerly Hospital and Day Kimball Hospital in Putnam.

