MYSTIC, Conn. (WTNH) — The Mystic Aquarium was the spot of new memories Monday for couples navigating the early stages of Alzheimer’s disease.

“One of the things that we always promote is for those affected by the disease getting out, socializing, staying active, exercising their brain, exercising their body, and this partnership just makes sense,” said Kris Sortwell with the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut.

The hope is to create experiences that the couples could share and talk about together.

It’s all a part of the association’s Giving Alzheimer’s Purpose program, and is often a person’s first experience with the Alzheimer’s Association.

It was a special visit for Kathy and Peter Bogen, of Simsbury.

Kathy Bogan was diagnosed with Alzheimer’s disease, and Peter Bogan has been talking with the Alzheimer’s Association of Connecticut to learn more about his new role as a caregiver and the resources available to them.

“I think we’re really grateful,” Peter Bogan said.

It was their first outing with other couples.

Interactions like those, Sortwell said, are crucial.

“When somebody isolates and they don’t use the skills that they have, it appears the disease takes over a lot faster,” she said.