MYSTIC, Conn. (WTHN) — Want to feel like you’re being transported to Japan? Then one of Old Mystick Village’s newest shops is the place to be.

Ellie Greenberg, who owns Arisu Anime, wanted to create a store that was an immersive experience.

“I just felt that there is a market for something like that in Connecticut, and I felt that Old Mystick Village would be the perfect place for that,” she said. “So, I just took that idea, and ran with that.”

Not only is it the largest anime store in New England, but there are also arcade games that you can play for free.

The store sells anime character shirts, toys, tote bags, books, pins, posters and snacks.