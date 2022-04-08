LEDYARD, Conn. (WTNH) — A man faces multiple drug charges after Ledyard police busted him Thursday night.

Nicholas McNeil, 25, is charged with running a drug factory, cultivation of marijuana (more than one kilogram with intent to sell), possession with the intent to sell within 1,500 feet of a school, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Ledyard police and firefighters responded to the Fox Run Apartments on Flintlock Road around 10:45 p.m. Thursday after a woman reported water leaking from her ceiling. A maintenance worker went to the apartment above and found marijuana plants, according to police.

McNeil was held on a $150,000 bond. He was arraigned in New London Superior Court Friday morning.