Area roads closed as police investigate fatal single-car crash on Pequot Avenue

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police and fire crews responded to a fatal vehicle crash on Pequot Avenue overnight Friday.

Police said the call came in at around 1:40 a.m., reporting a crash with serious injuries.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene of a single-car crash on Pequot Avenue, where the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pequot Avenue is closed between Quinnepeag Ave. and Chapel Drive. Part of Glenwood Avenue between Montauk Avenue and Pequot Avenue is also closed. Use Ocean Avenue as a detour.

The investigation into how the crash happened is underway.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New London police at (860) 447-1481.