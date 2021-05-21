Area roads closed as police investigate fatal single-car crash on Pequot Avenue

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New London police cruiser generic

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — New London police and fire crews responded to a fatal vehicle crash on Pequot Avenue overnight Friday.

Police said the call came in at around 1:40 a.m., reporting a crash with serious injuries.

Police and firefighters responded to the scene of a single-car crash on Pequot Avenue, where the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Pequot Avenue is closed between Quinnepeag Ave. and Chapel Drive. Part of Glenwood Avenue between Montauk Avenue and Pequot Avenue is also closed. Use Ocean Avenue as a detour.

The investigation into how the crash happened is underway.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call New London police at (860) 447-1481.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Protesters gather outside the U.S. Coast Guard Academy ahead of Pres. Biden’s graduation address

News /

‘We are the future’: President Biden addresses U.S. Coast Guard Academy Class of 2021 in first visit to CT since inauguration

News /

Presidential motorcade arrives in Groton ahead of US Coast Guard Academy commencement

News /

Mystic Aquarium welcomes 5 long-awaited beluga whales from Canada

News /

Business owner devastated after 2nd alarm fire burns through Atlantic Building Products in East Lyme

News /

New London to start new program to help cut down on number of mental health calls police receive

News /
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss