NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – Norwich police said they responded to an armed robbery at a gas station Tuesday morning.

Investigators received a 911 call just before 9 a.m. reporting the armed robbery. A clerk from the Shell XtraMart Gas Station on West Main Street was the caller, and he told dispatchers that a man had entered the store with a firearm demanding cash from the register.

The suspect stole an undisclosed amount of cash from the gas station, officers said.

Norwich police have described the suspect as wearing all dark clothing except for tan books and having a mask covering his entire face. They said the suspect fled the scene on foot.

Luckily, the police said no one was harmed during this incident.

The Norwich Police Department has asked for the public’s assistance in identifying this suspect. Anyone with information is encouraged to call Detective Lawton at (860) 886-5561 (ext. #3156), or email them at TLawton@cityofnorwich.org.

Those looking to call the police anonymously may do so by dialing the department’s anonymous tipline at (860) 886-5561 (ext. #4).