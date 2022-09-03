NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) – An armed robbery at a Norwich convenience store is under investigation by police.

Police say they were alerted to Friday’s robbery at Mak’s convenience store on Boswell Avenue by a 911 call from the store’s clerk. The clerk reported that a male with a gun demanded and stole cash from the register. The suspect then fled on foot. There were no injuries.

The male suspect was wearing dark clothing, tan boots and a mask covering his entire face.

Norwich Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to call Detective Wright at (860) 886-5561 EXT #3159, by email kwright@cityofnorwich.org or by calling the Department’s Anonymous Tip Line at (860) 886-5561 EXT #4. All information can be kept confidential.