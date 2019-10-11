Armed woman barricades herself in home: Groton Police

GROTON, Conn. (WTNH) — A heavy police presence has been spotted on Groton early Friday morning.

The Groton Police Department has confirmed officers can be seen in the Cutler Street and Morse Avenue area.

News 8 has confirmation from the police chief that a 49-year-old woman has barricaded herself inside a home and is armed.

According to police, officers received a call shortly before midnight to respond to the area due to a person violating a protective order.

The activity has led to closed streets in the neighborhood Commuters are asked to avoid the area and take alternate routes, police say.

Dr. Nicholas Spera, the principal of the nearby Marine Science Magnet High School, issued a statement to families and staff saying a delay to classes may be in place:

Good Morning MSMHS Family, Due to police activity in the surrounding neighborhood of the school, MSMHS has been advised to delay the start of school today, October 11, 2019. The two hour delay will be confirmed at 7:30 am in collaboration with the City of Groton Police Department.

