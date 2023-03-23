NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — A 17-year-old was taken into custody on Thursday in connection to a shots-fired call that locked down a New London school earlier this month, according to police.

Police received a call at about 11:15 a.m. March 9 that four juveniles were shooting a gun in a parking lot on Ledge Road, according to authorities.

The New London High School Multi Magnet Campus, which is nearby, was placed into a lockdown for about an hour while police investigated. That lockdown was then adjusted to a “secure building” mode, which means that school continues as normal, but people are not allowed to enter or leave.

The teen has been charged with first-degree reckless endangerment, criminal possession of a firearm and unlawful discharge of a firearm.