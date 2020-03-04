1  of  3
Breaking News
At least 2 pedestrians struck by car in New London Deal reached on bipartisan $8.3B bill to battle coronavirus Alex Trebek provides health update one-year after cancer diagnosis

2 pedestrians struck, 1 seriously injured in New London

New London

by:

Posted: / Updated:
New London police cruiser generic

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Three people were taken to the hospital after two pedestrians were struck by a car near Electric Boat in New London on Wednesday afternoon.

Police tweeted at around 12:30 p.m. that officers and fire crews responded to the area of 50 Pequot Avenue for an accident involving a car and pedestrians.

According to police, the man and woman who were hit by the car, and the driver were all taken the hospital for injuries. One person was seriously injured, while the two others don’t appear to have serious injuries.

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Tractor-trailer carrying pesticides fully engulfed in flames closes I-95 northbound in North Stonington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tractor-trailer carrying pesticides fully engulfed in flames closes I-95 northbound in North Stonington"

Tractor-trailer fire closes I-95 northbound in North Stonington

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Tractor-trailer fire closes I-95 northbound in North Stonington"

Norwich firefighters battle 2nd-alarm house fire on Lorenzo Street

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Norwich firefighters battle 2nd-alarm house fire on Lorenzo Street"

Leap year babies born at Hospital of Central Connecticut and Backus Hospital!

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Leap year babies born at Hospital of Central Connecticut and Backus Hospital!"

Man arrested after allegedly driving over 'hate has no hope here' signs

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man arrested after allegedly driving over 'hate has no hope here' signs"

Man charged with manslaughter, strangulation in death of half-brother in Plainfield

News /
Thumbnail for the video titled "Man charged with manslaughter, strangulation in death of half-brother in Plainfield"
More New London

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss