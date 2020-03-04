2 pedestrians struck, 1 seriously injured in New London

NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH)– Three people were taken to the hospital after two pedestrians were struck by a car near Electric Boat in New London on Wednesday afternoon.

Police tweeted at around 12:30 p.m. that officers and fire crews responded to the area of 50 Pequot Avenue for an accident involving a car and pedestrians.

According to police, the man and woman who were hit by the car, and the driver were all taken the hospital for injuries. One person was seriously injured, while the two others don’t appear to have serious injuries.

NLPD on scene in area of 50 Pequot Ave. for an accident (car-vs-pedestrian). Please stay clear of area. Investigation remains active. pic.twitter.com/2z2ZSUeUIj — New London Police Dept. (@NLPDCT) March 4, 2020

The incident remains under investigation. Police ask drivers to avoid the area if possible.