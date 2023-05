WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) — Ever wanted to buy a mall? Now is your chance.

The Crystal Mall is on the auction block after 39 years in Waterford. The mall, located on the Hartford Turnpike, sits on 82 acres and includes more than 500,000 square feet of space. More than one-third of the stores are empty.

The top bid was $3 million, as of 3:40 p.m. Bid increments are set at $1 million.