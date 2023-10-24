WATERFORD, Conn. (WTNH) – A baby beaver was rescued from the Niantic River Saturday in Waterford, according to Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control.

The beaver was found in the Keeny Cove area of the river and animal control says he is about five or six months old.

Photo Courtesy: Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control Photo Courtesy: Waterford-East Lyme Animal Control

Beavers usually are freshwater animals and animal control says this little beaver was in salt water. They also said this aged beaver should have been with his parents for at least another year.

Animal control was able to catch the beaver and brought him to a wildlife rehabilitator.