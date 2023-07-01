NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — Police arrested the culprit in a Norwich bar shooting following a brief foot chase Saturday morning.

Norwich police received a call from Pistol Pete’s Bar & Grill on Stonington Rd. at 1:23 a.m. about shots being fired in the establishment. The first officer to arrive on the scene saw a man running out of the bar and began pursuit.

The officer was able to apprehend the suspect after a short foot chase in the woods behind the bar. The man was identified as 37-year-old Bob Louis who had a firearm in his possession when the officer apprehended him.

Louis has held on $50,000 bond which he later posted and has been released. This was determined to not be a random incident and there is no public safety concern at this time.