NEW LONDON, Conn. (WTNH) — One of the five Beluga Whales the Mystic Aquarium rescued from Canada has fallen ill according to the aquarium.

The whale in question was one of five Beluga whales brought to the Mystic Aquarium in May of 2021 in effort to assist Canadian aquarium, Marineland.

Two of the Beluga whales have already died. The first whale died in August of 2021, three months after the move from Canada. It was believed that the animal had a preexisting gastrointestinal condition.

Following the death of the first whale, a male named “Havok,” the United States Department of Agriculture conducted an investigation and released a report criticizing the animals’ living conditions in February of 2022.

In the same month that the USDA’s report was released a second Beluga whale died at the Mystic Aquarium.

Officials at the aquarium remain hopeful about the whale’s condition. The whale is, “receiving round-the-clock care, with every conceivable measure being taken to address its health concerns,” according to a statement released by the aquarium.