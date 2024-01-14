NORWICH, Conn. (WTNH) — President Joe Biden has authorized an emergency declaration for New London County following devastating flooding last week, opening up what Gov. Ned Lamont has called “lifesaving resources” to the area.

Under the declaration, personnel and equipment from the Federal Emergency Management Agency can be used to help with additional flooding. The declaration also includes the Mohegan Tribal Nation and the Mashantucket Pequot Tribal Nation.

The declaration comes as officials have been concerned about the state of some dams in the area. In Bozrah and Norwich, people who lived along the Yantic River were evacuated due to fears that a dam could breach.

In the declaration, which was announced Sunday, Lamont highlights the threat of a potential breach at the Fitchville Pond Dam in Bozrah.

“We’ve had state and local emergency response teams monitoring this privately owned dam around the clock to ensure that the situation does not worsen, and this presidential declaration gives us an added layer of assistance from our federal partners to immediately protect the region and the people who live in the area should it be needed,” Lamont wrote in the announcement. “The water level on the Yantic River has significantly decreased over the last couple of days, but we want to do everything we can to make sure those who live in the area remain safe. I thank President Biden for taking these actions and providing Connecticut with these lifesaving resources.”